Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.