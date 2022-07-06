Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 322.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 105,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 80,380 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 134,392 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.

