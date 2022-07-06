Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

