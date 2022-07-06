AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,594 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

