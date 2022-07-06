AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

ETSY opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,253. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

