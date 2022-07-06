AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.