Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

