AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

