AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $302.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

