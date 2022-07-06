AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

