Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

