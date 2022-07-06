888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 597.14 ($7.23).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on 888. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.05) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.36) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.24) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday.

888 stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 158.70 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.07. The company has a market cap of £752.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

