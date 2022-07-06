Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.28. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

