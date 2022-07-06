Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong Purchases 2,500 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,398,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,275 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

