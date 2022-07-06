Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 12,888 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRZE stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

