Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $71.11

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.11 and last traded at $72.63, with a volume of 9706520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

