Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 14326088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 662,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

