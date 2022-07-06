Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 14326088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 662,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
