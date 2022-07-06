Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Increases By 25.7%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,159,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 2,513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,799.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. ITV has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITVPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

