National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.81

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 889803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

