GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 50%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 925,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 242,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

