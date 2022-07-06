Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as low as C$0.96. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 64,302 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$57.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 130.33, a current ratio of 130.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.27.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

