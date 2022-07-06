Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.93.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

