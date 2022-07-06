Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,524 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 356,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

