US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.06. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 159,067 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
US Nuclear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLE)
