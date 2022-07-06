Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $288.16

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.16 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.37). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.38), with a volume of 194,638 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.03.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.