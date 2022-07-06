Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $288.16

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.16 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.37). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.38), with a volume of 194,638 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.03.
About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)
