Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Cowen cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after buying an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12,071.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 523,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after buying an additional 519,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after buying an additional 436,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.