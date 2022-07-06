NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,868.57 ($95.28).

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($88.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($106.56) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($85.98) to GBX 6,900 ($83.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($69.12) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,945.02).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,234 ($75.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,157.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,648.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,193.51. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.74).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

