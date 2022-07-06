Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

