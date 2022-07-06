Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Insider Duncan Saville Purchases 117,866 Shares

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Rating) insider Duncan Saville acquired 117,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$133,895.78 ($91,709.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,290.25.

Get Resimac Group alerts:

Resimac Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage and asset finance lending solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business segments. It offers prime and specialist lending products; SME/commercial finance products; and home and car loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resimac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resimac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.