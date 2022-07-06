Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Insider Duncan Saville Purchases 117,866 Shares

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Rating) insider Duncan Saville acquired 117,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$133,895.78 ($91,709.44).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,290.25.
Resimac Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
