Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 26.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 1,677,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.