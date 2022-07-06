Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 26.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 1,677,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35.
About ABN AMRO Bank
