Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Fuse Science has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

