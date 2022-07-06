Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DROP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Fuse Science has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Fuse Science (Get Rating)
