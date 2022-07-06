State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 578,513 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

