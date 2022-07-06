State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.