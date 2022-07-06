State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Green Dot worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $221,179 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.93. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

