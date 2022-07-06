State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trex by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 120,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.