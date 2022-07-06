Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Palomar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

