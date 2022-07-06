State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

