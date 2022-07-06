State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

