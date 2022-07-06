QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 4.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 138,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

