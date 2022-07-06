Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Raised by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Stryker by 15.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 374,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 92,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $17,590,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average of $247.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

