CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Trimmed by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 2.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

