State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 5,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CorVel by 1,139.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $830,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,620.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,269 shares of company stock worth $3,793,351. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average is $165.19.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

