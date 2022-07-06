Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

