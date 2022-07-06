Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

