Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

