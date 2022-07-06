Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

Illumina stock opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $307.89. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.