Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $181.33. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

