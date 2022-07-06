Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned 0.52% of Camden National worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

