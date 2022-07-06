Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 880,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,747,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

