State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.02 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Display by 1,828.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 93,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,187,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Universal Display by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

